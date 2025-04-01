Controversial Comments: Bangladesh's Yunus Sparks Diplomatic Storm with India
Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus stirs controversy with remarks about India's northeastern states, suggesting Bangladesh as their ocean guardian. His statements invite sharp criticisms from Indian political leaders, emphasizing potential security risks. Yunus also seeks closer ties with China to bolster Bangladesh's economy amid internal crises.
Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has ignited a diplomatic controversy with India through his recent remarks concerning India's northeastern states. During his visit to China, Yunus described Bangladesh as the "guardian of the ocean (Bay of Bengal)" for these landlocked states.
Indian political leaders swiftly condemned Yunus's statements as "shameful" and "provocative," highlighting concerns over national security. Congress leader Pawan Khera accused Bangladesh of facilitating Chinese encirclement of India, while Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi called for a tougher Indian stance.
In response, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and others have advocated for alternative routes to improve northeastern connectivity. Despite diplomatic tensions, experts like former ambassador Venu Rajamony advise calm, suggesting no shift in Bangladesh's overall policy towards India.
