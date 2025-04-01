Controversial Comments: Bangladesh's Yunus Sparks Diplomatic Storm with India

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has ignited a diplomatic controversy with India through his recent remarks concerning India's northeastern states. During his visit to China, Yunus described Bangladesh as the "guardian of the ocean (Bay of Bengal)" for these landlocked states.

Indian political leaders swiftly condemned Yunus's statements as "shameful" and "provocative," highlighting concerns over national security. Congress leader Pawan Khera accused Bangladesh of facilitating Chinese encirclement of India, while Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi called for a tougher Indian stance.

In response, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and others have advocated for alternative routes to improve northeastern connectivity. Despite diplomatic tensions, experts like former ambassador Venu Rajamony advise calm, suggesting no shift in Bangladesh's overall policy towards India.

