Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Yogi Adityanath's Political Commitment

Akhilesh Yadav critiques Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for treating politics as a part-time job, arguing that true politics requires full-time dedication. Yadav's comments follow Adityanath's interview, where he said politics isn't his full-time role and emphasized his identity as a monk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:24 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
In a sharp critique, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav spotlighted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for appearing to treat politics as a part-time venture, suggesting full commitment is essential in this realm.

The remarks came after Adityanath, during an exclusive interview with PTI, highlighted his view of politics not being a full-time job, reaffirming his primary identity as a monk.

Yadav responded publicly, contending that politics demands round-the-clock dedication, labeling it a 'field of service' requiring more than 24 hours a day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

