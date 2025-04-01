Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Yogi Adityanath's Political Commitment

In a sharp critique, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav spotlighted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for appearing to treat politics as a part-time venture, suggesting full commitment is essential in this realm.

The remarks came after Adityanath, during an exclusive interview with PTI, highlighted his view of politics not being a full-time job, reaffirming his primary identity as a monk.

Yadav responded publicly, contending that politics demands round-the-clock dedication, labeling it a 'field of service' requiring more than 24 hours a day.

