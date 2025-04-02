Ukraine's Security Assurances: A New Military Alliance in the Making?

Ukraine is set to engage in detailed discussions this Friday regarding a potential multinational contingent to bolster its security, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced. This move, which Russia opposes, aims to establish a security guarantee for Ukraine amid rising tensions in the region.

European allies have shown readiness to support the initiative by contributing troops, as discussions continue over the composition and scope of the military force. The talks come at a time when U.S. efforts to broker a lasting peace in Ukraine face challenges, despite recent temporary halts in strikes on energy infrastructure.

Amid these diplomatic maneuvers, Zelenskiy highlighted ongoing violations of the ceasefire, urging further U.S. sanctions on Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. has proposed a contentious minerals deal with Ukraine, raising strategic and economic considerations. Ukrainian and American teams are working on finalizing the deal's draft, with legal preparations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)