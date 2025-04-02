Left Menu

Punjab Politics Ignite Over Security Row: Majithia's Case Sparks Debate

A political storm brews in Punjab as the Aam Aadmi Party criticizes opposition parties for their reaction to the reduction in security for SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. The opposition's outcry highlights differing views on security measures and political vendettas, amidst ongoing controversies surrounding drug-related charges.

Punjab Politics Ignite Over Security Row: Majithia's Case Sparks Debate
  Country:
  India

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab has sparked a political confrontation by criticizing opposition parties' reaction to the reduction of security for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia. The AAP questioned the motivations behind the sympathy shown by Congress, BJP, and Akali Dal leaders, emphasizing the ongoing drug-related allegations against Majithia.

Punjab Police clarified that while Majithia's security cover was reduced, it was not entirely withdrawn, contrary to circulating reports. This decision, based on threat reassessment, has drawn mixed reactions. Opposition leaders condemned the move, accusing the AAP government of letting political vendettas influence security decisions.

The controversy underscores the intricate interplay of security, politics, and law enforcement in Punjab. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema criticized opposition disparity in reactions, insinuating a drug mafia expansion during previous governments. As political tensions rise over this security revocation, the AAP reaffirmed its commitment to combating drug issues in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

