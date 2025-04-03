Diplomatic Dance: U.S. and Denmark Discuss NATO Amid Greenland Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen met in Brussels to reaffirm the robust relationship between their nations, after a period marked by discord surrounding Greenland. The State Department described the interaction as a reaffirmation of shared values.

The backdrop to this meeting involved escalating tensions due to U.S. President Donald Trump's ambitions toward Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory. Recently, U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized Denmark's Arctic security efforts, sparking a diplomatic dialogue.

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen defended Denmark's position and emphasized Greenland's autonomy as she visited Nuuk. Rubio and Rasmussen's talks pivoted to NATO commitments and threats from Russia and China, shifting focus away from Greenland-related controversies.

