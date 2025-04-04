Left Menu

South Korea Awaits Crucial Verdict in Presidential Impeachment Saga

South Korea's Constitutional Court is poised to rule on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. The decision, set for Friday, will either remove Yoon from office or restore his powers. The case has intensified political divisions, with ongoing protests reflecting the polarized climate.

  • Country:
  • South Korea

The Constitutional Court of South Korea is on the cusp of delivering a pivotal ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, a decision that could either cement his removal from office or restore his authority. This anticipated ruling, scheduled for Friday, has been a focal point in the nation's political discourse.

The hearing will require a two-thirds majority from the court's eight justices to validate the impeachment. Should the court confirm Yoon's removal, a national election must be held within two months to elect a new president. Conversely, if Yoon's powers are restored, he will resume his presidential duties immediately.

The impeachment stems from Yoon's declaration of martial law on December 3, which was swiftly overturned. The action drew criticism for undermining democratic processes, leading to his suspension and ongoing criminal trial. Regardless of the court's decision, deep societal divides endure, with demonstrators on both sides poised for reaction.

