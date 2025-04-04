South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Rise and Fall of Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Constitutional Court has unanimously voted to remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office, concluding a tumultuous tenure marked by controversy. The decision comes after Yoon's declaration of martial law, which the court found unconstitutional and gravely impactful on the nation.

The ruling has divided the country, with anti-Yoon protesters celebrating and supporters expressing dismay. As the nation gears up for a new presidential election, questions arise about the lasting political, social, and economic ramifications of this upheaval.

Yoon, a former prosecutor, expressed regret but stopped short of accepting the verdict. His removal revokes presidential immunity, potentially leading to further criminal charges. This dramatic political shift poses challenges for South Korea's stability moving forward.

