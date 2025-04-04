Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Heated Debate in Parliament: Triumph or Troubling?

In a session marked by intense debate, the Indian Parliament passed the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025. The bill, hailed by some and criticized by others, has sparked a wide array of reactions from political leaders and the public alike.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari sharply criticized the government, accusing it of intentions to benefit its allies by redistributing land. Tiwari warned of further consequences for various communities and announced plans to challenge the bill in court and in public opinion.

Conversely, Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma expressed support for the bill, viewing it as a protective measure for Muslim properties frequently misappropriated in the past. The Budget Session, adjourned sine die, concluded with the passage of ten government bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill.

