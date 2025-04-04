Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Heated Debate in Parliament: Triumph or Troubling?

The Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025, passed after intense debate, aims to enhance management of waqf properties, drawing mixed reactions from political leaders. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari criticizes it as favoring the elite, while MP Rekha Sharma praises it for protecting Muslim properties. The Budget Session ends sine die.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:43 IST
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a session marked by intense debate, the Indian Parliament passed the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025. The bill, hailed by some and criticized by others, has sparked a wide array of reactions from political leaders and the public alike.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari sharply criticized the government, accusing it of intentions to benefit its allies by redistributing land. Tiwari warned of further consequences for various communities and announced plans to challenge the bill in court and in public opinion.

Conversely, Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma expressed support for the bill, viewing it as a protective measure for Muslim properties frequently misappropriated in the past. The Budget Session, adjourned sine die, concluded with the passage of ten government bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

