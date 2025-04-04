Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Lathi Charge at Bokaro Steel Plant

A chief general manager of Jharkhand's Bokaro Steel Plant has been arrested following a CISF lathi charge incident amid protests, resulting in one death. Demonstrations were prompted by demands for employment, sparking political unrest and calls for further investigation into the incident.

Updated: 04-04-2025 17:25 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Lathi Charge at Bokaro Steel Plant
The arrest of a high-ranking official at Jharkhand's Bokaro Steel Plant has stirred controversy following a deadly lathi charge by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), according to local authorities. The incident occurred as the CISF attempted to disperse protesting demonstrators on Thursday, leading to one fatality.

The Chief General Manager (HR) of BSL, Hari Mohan Jha, was detained after being held accountable by Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Jadhav Vijaya Narayan Rao. The steel plant has pledged to compensate the bereaved family with Rs 20 lakh and a job offer, officials confirmed.

The protest, orchestrated by 'BSL Visthapit Apprentice Sangh,' took place near the plant's administrative building. It prompted allegations of excessive force by the CISF. However, a senior CISF member claimed the force responded to aggression, including stone-pelting. The incident has prompted political action with widespread calls for a comprehensive state-led investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

