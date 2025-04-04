Modi Strengthens Regional Ties on Visit to Sri Lanka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a visit to Sri Lanka after attending the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok. His visit focuses on enhancing defence, energy, trade, and connectivity ties. This marks Modi's fourth visit to Sri Lanka, and he will be the first foreign leader hosted by President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed Thailand for Sri Lanka on Friday, aiming to strengthen defence, energy, trade, and connectivity links with the island nation. His visit follows his participation in the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok, highlighting his commitment to elevating regional cooperation.
The visit is significant as Modi becomes the first foreign leader to be received by Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, who assumed office last September. This diplomatic trip underscores the importance of India-Sri Lanka relations under Modi's leadership.
This trip marks Modi's fourth visit to Sri Lanka since 2015, reflecting the ongoing focus on fostering robust bilateral ties. The continuous engagement highlights India's strategic interest in bolstering regional partnerships, particularly within the context of evolving global dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
