Left Menu

Modi Strengthens Regional Ties on Visit to Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a visit to Sri Lanka after attending the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok. His visit focuses on enhancing defence, energy, trade, and connectivity ties. This marks Modi's fourth visit to Sri Lanka, and he will be the first foreign leader hosted by President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:32 IST
Modi Strengthens Regional Ties on Visit to Sri Lanka
Modi
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed Thailand for Sri Lanka on Friday, aiming to strengthen defence, energy, trade, and connectivity links with the island nation. His visit follows his participation in the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok, highlighting his commitment to elevating regional cooperation.

The visit is significant as Modi becomes the first foreign leader to be received by Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, who assumed office last September. This diplomatic trip underscores the importance of India-Sri Lanka relations under Modi's leadership.

This trip marks Modi's fourth visit to Sri Lanka since 2015, reflecting the ongoing focus on fostering robust bilateral ties. The continuous engagement highlights India's strategic interest in bolstering regional partnerships, particularly within the context of evolving global dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025