Tarigami Calls for Immediate Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood

CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami criticized the Indian government for not restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. He highlighted issues such as political void, unemployment, and controversial legislation targeting Muslims. Tarigami emphasized the importance of unity and called for democratic rights restoration and an end to suppressive measures in the region.

Updated: 05-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, MY Tarigami, a prominent CPI(M) leader and MLA from Kulgam, condemned the Indian government's reluctance to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. This dissatisfaction follows the 24th CPI(M) party congress, which passed a resolution calling for the region's statehood restoration as a preliminary move towards reinstating its special status.

Tarigami expressed concern over the BJP's response to the recent election results, describing how their disappointment stems from unexpected outcomes in the Union Territory. He criticized the central administration's inertia and emphasized that statehood restoration and democratic involvement are crucial for achieving peace and stability.

Additionally, Tarigami criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, suggesting it discriminates against Muslims. He called for collective unity among diverse religious factions and reiterated the necessity of addressing issues like unemployment and inflation, which affect all communities equally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

