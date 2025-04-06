Celebrating BJP's Foundation Day at Gorakhnath Temple

The Bharatiya Janata Party celebrated its foundation day with a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Gorakhnath Temple in Uttar Pradesh, spearheaded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. As part of the celebrations, Adityanath raised the BJP flag at the Hindu Sevashram building, marking the party's commitment to service and public welfare.

Adityanath extended congratulatory messages via social media, emphasizing the party's focus on good governance and nationalism. The event was a significant occasion for party workers and leaders, including MP Ravi Kishan and UP BJP Vice President Dr. Dharmendra Singh, who joined in the celebrations.

In his messages, Adityanath called on party workers to hoist the flag at their homes and share selfies with the hashtag #BJP4ViksitBharat, symbolizing unity and dedication to the party's core values. He credited BJP's growth to the hard work and sacrifices of its members, labeling it the largest political entity globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)