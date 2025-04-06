EU Ready to Counter U.S. Tariffs Amid Concerns Over Ukraine

The European Union is bracing itself to protect its interests against U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, announced Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The EU is coordinating with international partners to respond proportionately, following her discussion with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Von der Leyen reaffirmed the 27-nation bloc's commitment to collaborating closely with Britain, especially in the realms of security and defense. Additionally, she expressed concerns surrounding Russia's delays in advancing peace talks for Ukraine, a pressing issue on the global stage.

In a scheduled meeting in London on April 24, coinciding with the International Summit on the Future of Energy Security, von der Leyen and Starmer are expected to address these critical international matters, underscoring the importance of unified global responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)