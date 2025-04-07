Crown Prince of Dubai to Bolster India-UAE Ties
The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, will visit India on April 8-9 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and engage in discussions to strengthen India-UAE ties. His visit follows an invitation by Modi and will include participation in a business roundtable.
The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, is set to visit India on April 8-9. During his visit, he will meet key Indian officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
This marks Sheikh Hamdan's first official visit to India as the Crown Prince of Dubai, after receiving an invitation from PM Modi.
A business roundtable with prominent leaders from both countries is scheduled in Mumbai, aimed at reinforcing economic and commercial cooperation within the framework of the longstanding India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
