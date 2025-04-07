Left Menu

Mass Protest Erupts as Supreme Court Upholds Job Cancellations in West Bengal

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee and supporters were detained during protests against the West Bengal government. They rallied over the Supreme Court's decision to uphold a Calcutta High Court ruling that cancelled over 25,000 school staff appointments. Affected individuals, including teachers, expressed concerns over their futures as protests continue.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Locket Chatterjee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant development on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Locket Chatterjee and several party workers were detained by police while protesting against the West Bengal government. The protest was sparked by the Supreme Court's recent decision to uphold a Calcutta High Court order, which called for the cancellation of more than 25,000 school staff appointments by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC).

Reacting to the verdict, BJP MLA Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay, also known as Hiran Chatterjee, expressed his determination to continue agitating on behalf of the 26,000 families affected. He criticized the state government, remarking, "Our Supreme Court has already given a verdict, yet drama persists. What future awaits the 26,000 who have lost their jobs?"

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with the impacted teachers. One teacher, Meenakshi Singh, expressed her concern over her family's future without a job, stating, "We have not paid for positions. It's troubling that we are deemed ineligible and offered insincere solutions." The Supreme Court found the SSC's recruitment process plagued by fraud, leading to the termination of the "tainted" candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

