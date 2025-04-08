Grenade Attack on BJP Leader Manoranjan Kalia's Residence Sparks Political Uproar
A hand grenade attack on BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar is linked to a conspiracy involving Pakistan's ISI and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The attack, aimed to incite communal tension, caused property damage but no injuries. Arrests have been made; opposition demands CM Mann's resignation.
In a shocking incident, unidentified individuals threw a hand grenade at the Jalandhar residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia, causing damage to his property but leaving no injuries, police reported. Authorities have attributed the attack to a conspiracy by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The assault, which took place early Tuesday, shattered windows and damaged Kalia's SUV and motorcycle. Police quickly apprehended two suspects, linking them to the ISI and Bishnoi. E-rickshaws used in the crime have been recovered, and investigations into potential connections with Babbar Khalsa International are ongoing.
The attack has spurred political uproar, with opposition parties criticizing CM Bhagwant Mann for the state's deteriorating law and order. High-profile visits, including those by Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, underscore the political gravity of the incident as tensions over security concerns rise.
