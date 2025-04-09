Trump's Trade Tactics Raise Eyebrows Amid Russian Tariff Exclusion

In a meeting with lawmakers, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer defended President Donald Trump's decision to exempt Russian goods from new tariffs, specifying that the decision aimed not to revive trade ties with Russia. During a session of the House Ways and Means Committee, Greer clarified that existing U.S. sanctions and trade embargoes against Russia motivated the exemption, a stance shared with countries like Belarus, Cuba, and North Korea.

However, Trump's strategy came under scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers who questioned why countries like Madagascar faced substantial tariffs while Russia, which maintains significant trade with the U.S., did not. Notably, the U.S. experienced a $2.5 billion trade deficit with Russia in 2024. Democratic Representative John Larson probed whether further tariffs on Russia would be considered if the deficit continued, to which Greer replied that the decision ultimately rests with President Trump.

Despite pressure, Greer refrained from sharing his personal advice to the president regarding the potential imposition of tariffs on Russian imports, maintaining the confidentiality of his recommendations.

