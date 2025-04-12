Nainar Nagenthran Leads BJP Tamil Nadu with Clear Vision Against DMK

BJP MLA Nainar Nagenthran has ascended to the presidency of the party's Tamil Nadu state unit, marking a strategic shift in local political dynamics. Outgoing chief K Annamalai announced the need to dismantle DMK's stronghold by the 2026 Assembly election.

The ceremony, attended by BJP leaders including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and national general secretary Tarun Chugh, emphasized the decisive choice to back Nagenthran's leadership.

Aligning with AIADMK, the BJP is setting a course aimed at redefining Tamil Nadu's political landscape, with Nagenthran at the forefront of this ambitious political maneuver.

(With inputs from agencies.)