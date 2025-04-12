Left Menu

Nainar Nagenthran Leads BJP Tamil Nadu with Clear Vision Against DMK

BJP MLA Nainar Nagenthran has been elected as president of the party's Tamil Nadu state unit, succeeding K Annamalai. The BJP aims to unseat the ruling DMK by 2026, in alliance with AIADMK. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and general secretary Tarun Chugh announced Nagenthran's unanimous selection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-04-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 18:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Nainar Nagenthran has ascended to the presidency of the party's Tamil Nadu state unit, marking a strategic shift in local political dynamics. Outgoing chief K Annamalai announced the need to dismantle DMK's stronghold by the 2026 Assembly election.

The ceremony, attended by BJP leaders including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and national general secretary Tarun Chugh, emphasized the decisive choice to back Nagenthran's leadership.

Aligning with AIADMK, the BJP is setting a course aimed at redefining Tamil Nadu's political landscape, with Nagenthran at the forefront of this ambitious political maneuver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

