High-Stakes Dialogue: US-Iran Nuclear Negotiations Continue

Iran and the United States are engaging in talks regarding Tehran's nuclear program. Next week will see further negotiations, with previous discussions described as constructive. The talks are vital due to threats of airstrikes by the US and Iran's potential pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 12-04-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 21:14 IST
Iran and the United States are set to hold another round of discussions next week to address Tehran's accelerating nuclear program, as reported by Iranian state television. This follows the initial round of dialogue with US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Oman.

The recent negotiations, characterized as constructive, signify a rare direct interaction between the two historically tense nations. Four rounds of indirect message exchanges occurred during talks in Muscat, which were conducted under the mediation of the Omani foreign minister.

The urgency of these negotiations stems from the looming threat of US airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and Iran's potential move towards developing nuclear weapons. Both sanctions relief and uranium enrichment levels remain key points of contention.

