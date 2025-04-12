High-Stakes Dialogue: US-Iran Nuclear Negotiations Continue

Iran and the United States are set to hold another round of discussions next week to address Tehran's accelerating nuclear program, as reported by Iranian state television. This follows the initial round of dialogue with US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Oman.

The recent negotiations, characterized as constructive, signify a rare direct interaction between the two historically tense nations. Four rounds of indirect message exchanges occurred during talks in Muscat, which were conducted under the mediation of the Omani foreign minister.

The urgency of these negotiations stems from the looming threat of US airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and Iran's potential move towards developing nuclear weapons. Both sanctions relief and uranium enrichment levels remain key points of contention.

