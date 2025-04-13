Discontent Within: Jitan Ram Manjhi's Unyielding Stand

Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi voiced discontent on Sunday, claiming the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) did not honor its promised seat allocations to his Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) in the last year's Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing media at HAM's national executive meeting, Manjhi stated he had approached BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha about the issue. According to Manjhi, both leaders assured him that the party's concerns would be addressed in the upcoming assembly polls.

Aiming for extensive influence, Manjhi plans to contest 35-40 seats in the assembly elections to advance HAM's pro-Dalit agenda. Although HAM previously secured Gaya's seat in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Manjhi believes greater success in assembly elections is necessary for impactful advocacy.

