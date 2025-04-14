Drama Unfolds as Drunk Electrician Arrested with Machete on Stage
A machete-carrying electrician named Srinivas Pujar was detained while climbing a stage during BJP MLA Yatnal's speech. Drunk at the time, Srinivas claimed the weapon was for self-defense against an unpaid moneylender. The police have taken action under the Arms Act amid ongoing investigations.
An unexpected incident occurred during BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's speech when a man was arrested for bringing a machete onto the stage. The man, Srinivas Pujar, an electrician with the Hatti Gold Mines, appeared intoxicated, according to police reports.
Srinivas did not act aggressively. Officers say he carried the machete out of fear of a moneylender rather than intending harm. Aware of possible threats to Yatnal, police have secured the area and are pursuing a thorough investigation into the matter.
Authorities charged Srinivas under the Arms Act, placing him in judicial custody. Amidst this incident, Yatnal is also facing public backlash for a controversial remark, prompting protests in Vijayapura.
