Jaishankar Criticizes Pakistan's 'Bad Habits' Ten Years Post Mumbai Attack Revival
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the transformative shift in India's stance towards Pakistan following the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. He emphasized India's progress under Prime Minister Modi, contrasting it with Pakistan's alleged unchanged 'bad habits' and mentioned the role of technology in shaping India's future.
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored a pivotal change in India's policy towards Pakistan following the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which he described as a turning point. Speaking at Charotar University, he said Indians across political lines felt Pakistan's actions were intolerable.
Jaishankar criticized Pakistan for maintaining what he termed as 'bad habits' over the years, despite significant transformations in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He took a veiled swipe at the UPA government, suggesting it hadn't fully grasped the public's frustration post-attack.
While detailing India's progress, he also highlighted Pakistan's diplomatic missteps, such as their complicated position during Afghanistan's conflicts. Additionally, he stressed the importance of technology and entrepreneurship in India's strategy for growth and global standing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaishankar
- Mumbai
- terror
- Pakistan
- technology
- India
- Modi
- terrorist
- attack
- relations
ALSO READ
International Scheme Unveiled: Smuggling US Technology to Pakistan's Military
BRISKPE's Double Certification Boosts Indian Fintech Trust
Rahul Gandhi Urges Modi to Halt Offshore Mining for Coastal Protection
Replus Expands: Revolutionizing India's Battery Production
A Decade of Transformation: India's Health Infrastructure Revolution