Left Menu

Jaishankar Criticizes Pakistan's 'Bad Habits' Ten Years Post Mumbai Attack Revival

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the transformative shift in India's stance towards Pakistan following the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. He emphasized India's progress under Prime Minister Modi, contrasting it with Pakistan's alleged unchanged 'bad habits' and mentioned the role of technology in shaping India's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anand | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:29 IST
Jaishankar Criticizes Pakistan's 'Bad Habits' Ten Years Post Mumbai Attack Revival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored a pivotal change in India's policy towards Pakistan following the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which he described as a turning point. Speaking at Charotar University, he said Indians across political lines felt Pakistan's actions were intolerable.

Jaishankar criticized Pakistan for maintaining what he termed as 'bad habits' over the years, despite significant transformations in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He took a veiled swipe at the UPA government, suggesting it hadn't fully grasped the public's frustration post-attack.

While detailing India's progress, he also highlighted Pakistan's diplomatic missteps, such as their complicated position during Afghanistan's conflicts. Additionally, he stressed the importance of technology and entrepreneurship in India's strategy for growth and global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025