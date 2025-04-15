Jaishankar Criticizes Pakistan's 'Bad Habits' Ten Years Post Mumbai Attack Revival

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored a pivotal change in India's policy towards Pakistan following the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which he described as a turning point. Speaking at Charotar University, he said Indians across political lines felt Pakistan's actions were intolerable.

Jaishankar criticized Pakistan for maintaining what he termed as 'bad habits' over the years, despite significant transformations in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He took a veiled swipe at the UPA government, suggesting it hadn't fully grasped the public's frustration post-attack.

While detailing India's progress, he also highlighted Pakistan's diplomatic missteps, such as their complicated position during Afghanistan's conflicts. Additionally, he stressed the importance of technology and entrepreneurship in India's strategy for growth and global standing.

