Political Tensions Escalate: Arrests Made in Attack on Former MLA

Authorities in Odisha have apprehended three individuals linked to an alleged assault on Pranab Balabantaray, a BJD leader and former MLA, in the Jajpur district. Police confirmed the arrests on Tuesday, pinpointing the suspects as residents of Aruha village.

According to Jajpur Road Sub-Divisional Police Officer Laxmidhar Swain, the accused were detained on Monday night and subsequently presented in court, which denied them bail and remanded them into custody.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday as Balabantaray was en route to the Hingula Yajna event in Aruha village. The former legislator narrowly escaped harm after being confronted by an aggressive mob that severely damaged his vehicle. Balabantaray alleged the attack was orchestrated by supporters of a local political opponent, Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo.

(With inputs from agencies.)