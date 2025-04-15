Political Tensions Escalate: Arrests Made in Attack on Former MLA
Three individuals have been arrested in connection with an attack on former Odisha MLA Pranab Balabantaray in Jajpur district. The suspects, identified as residents of Aruha village, allegedly intercepted and damaged Balabantaray's vehicle. The former politician claimed local political rivalries were behind the incident.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Odisha have apprehended three individuals linked to an alleged assault on Pranab Balabantaray, a BJD leader and former MLA, in the Jajpur district. Police confirmed the arrests on Tuesday, pinpointing the suspects as residents of Aruha village.
According to Jajpur Road Sub-Divisional Police Officer Laxmidhar Swain, the accused were detained on Monday night and subsequently presented in court, which denied them bail and remanded them into custody.
The incident reportedly took place on Sunday as Balabantaray was en route to the Hingula Yajna event in Aruha village. The former legislator narrowly escaped harm after being confronted by an aggressive mob that severely damaged his vehicle. Balabantaray alleged the attack was orchestrated by supporters of a local political opponent, Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal Targets 'Adjustment Politics'
Imran Khan Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize Amid Political Tensions
BJP MLA Yatnal Eyes New Political Path Amidst Accusations
Mamata Banerjee Advocates Unity Amid Political Tensions
Flower Showers and Political Tensions: Uniting and Dividing Forces at Shahi Eidgah