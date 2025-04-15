Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: Arrests Made in Attack on Former MLA

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with an attack on former Odisha MLA Pranab Balabantaray in Jajpur district. The suspects, identified as residents of Aruha village, allegedly intercepted and damaged Balabantaray's vehicle. The former politician claimed local political rivalries were behind the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:32 IST
Political Tensions Escalate: Arrests Made in Attack on Former MLA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Odisha have apprehended three individuals linked to an alleged assault on Pranab Balabantaray, a BJD leader and former MLA, in the Jajpur district. Police confirmed the arrests on Tuesday, pinpointing the suspects as residents of Aruha village.

According to Jajpur Road Sub-Divisional Police Officer Laxmidhar Swain, the accused were detained on Monday night and subsequently presented in court, which denied them bail and remanded them into custody.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday as Balabantaray was en route to the Hingula Yajna event in Aruha village. The former legislator narrowly escaped harm after being confronted by an aggressive mob that severely damaged his vehicle. Balabantaray alleged the attack was orchestrated by supporters of a local political opponent, Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025