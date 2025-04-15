Congress Leaders Condemn ED's Chargesheet Against Gandhis as Political Vendetta

In a significant political development, Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has criticized the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Bajwa labeled it as a blatant abuse of power by the BJP government, accusing them of manipulating institutions for political advantage.

Several Congress leaders from Punjab and Haryana joined Bajwa in decrying these actions, describing them as part of a broader trend of vendetta politics orchestrated by the BJP-led central government. They emphasized their resolve to withstand such intimidations, highlighting the Congress party's historical resilience.

Amidst these allegations, Congress leaders reiterated their commitment to justice and democratic principles, asserting their confidence in the judicial system and pledging continued support for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, whom they acknowledged for their service to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)