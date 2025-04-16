Congress Plans Nation-Wide Protests Amid ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis

The Congress party has accused the central government of targeting its leaders after a chargesheet was filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge described the move as a deliberate attempt by the ruling BJP to misuse legal mechanisms and threaten opponents.

Kharge asserted that there was no substance to the charges, arguing that the case had been dormant due to financial constraints until Sonia Gandhi attempted to revive it. He emphasized that the BJP's actions are legally questionable, vowing widespread protests to expose what the Congress perceives as political vendetta.

The ED's chargesheet, listing other Congress figures including Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey, has intensified political tensions. Congress workers across India, led by regional leaders like Bhakta Charan Das in Bhubaneswar, have staged protests accusing the BJP of exploiting government agencies like the ED and Income Tax department for electoral gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)