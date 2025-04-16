Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress of 'Land Loot' in National Herald Case

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore criticized Congress for protesting against the National Herald case. Rathore accused the Gandhi family of orchestrating a corporate conspiracy and misusing funds. Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi faced allegations of laundering Rs 988 crore by the Enforcement Directorate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:42 IST
BJP Accuses Congress of 'Land Loot' in National Herald Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery statement amid Congress' nationwide protests over the National Herald case, Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Wednesday asserted that while the Congress party reserves the right to protest, it holds no right to 'loot land and public funds.' Rathore alleged a significant corporate conspiracy masterminded by the Gandhi family.

Congress organized a nationwide protest on Wednesday following charges filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others. The charges accuse them of laundering Rs 988 crore linked to the National Herald case, a matter raising lasting political ripples.

Rathore remarked that when National Herald was established in 1937, it counted 5,000 shareholders among its ranks. Over time, he claimed, assets meant for freedom fighters were allegedly co-opted by the Gandhi family. He cited figures like Sardar Patel and Chandra Bhanu Gupta as questioning the propriety of fund collection, pointing out an enduring misuse of resources originally intended for a broader cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025