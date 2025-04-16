BJP Accuses Congress of 'Land Loot' in National Herald Case

In a fiery statement amid Congress' nationwide protests over the National Herald case, Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Wednesday asserted that while the Congress party reserves the right to protest, it holds no right to 'loot land and public funds.' Rathore alleged a significant corporate conspiracy masterminded by the Gandhi family.

Congress organized a nationwide protest on Wednesday following charges filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others. The charges accuse them of laundering Rs 988 crore linked to the National Herald case, a matter raising lasting political ripples.

Rathore remarked that when National Herald was established in 1937, it counted 5,000 shareholders among its ranks. Over time, he claimed, assets meant for freedom fighters were allegedly co-opted by the Gandhi family. He cited figures like Sardar Patel and Chandra Bhanu Gupta as questioning the propriety of fund collection, pointing out an enduring misuse of resources originally intended for a broader cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)