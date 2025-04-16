Left Menu

West Bengal Condemns Murshidabad Protest Violence: Calls for Peaceful Demonstrations

Chairman Ahmed Hassan Imran condemned the violent protests against the Waqf Act in Murshidabad, West Bengal, which led to three deaths. CM Mamata Banerjee has called for peaceful protests and announced compensation for victims' families. Security forces have been deployed to restore order, and an investigation is underway.

Chairman of West Bengal Minorities Commission Ahmed Hassan Imran. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of violent protests against the Waqf Amendment Act in Murshidabad, West Bengal, Ahmed Hassan Imran, Chairman of the West Bengal Minorities Commission, voiced strong condemnation. The protests, which tragically resulted in three deaths, have sparked calls for peace and orderly demonstrations.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a crucial meeting with Muslim clerics in Kolkata, where she announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those killed. Banerjee emphasized the importance of non-violent protest and pledged to have a report filed on the matter. The protests escalated on April 11, causing significant distress in the community.

In response to the violence, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has mobilized nearly 900 Border Security Force personnel to the troubled district. This deployment aims to stabilize the region, where 150 individuals have been arrested thus far. The state police confirm that normalcy is returning, reassuring citizens about safety and urging them to dismiss rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

