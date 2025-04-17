Left Menu

Vikassheel Insaan Party's Mukesh Sahni Eyes Bihar Deputy CM Post Amid Fierce Election Battle

Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni vows to land the Deputy CM role in Bihar if the 'Mahagathbandhan' secures victory in assembly elections. He criticized the BJP, accused of plotting against him, and underscored his unwavering alliance with Tejashwi Yadav amid the upcoming electoral clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:19 IST
Vikassheel Insaan Party's Mukesh Sahni Eyes Bihar Deputy CM Post Amid Fierce Election Battle
Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) president Mukesh Sahni has expressed ambitions to become the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar if the 'Mahagathbandhan' coalition emerges victorious in the forthcoming assembly polls. Addressing supporters in Chandi block during the 'Sarkar Banao, Adhikar Paao' program, Sahni stated that upon winning, Tejashwi Yadav would assume the role of Chief Minister.

Sahni targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of conspiring to undermine his political career. He claimed, "During my tenure of effective governance, the BJP plotted against me and orchestrated my ouster, even attempting to buy our MLAs," highlighting ongoing political tensions.

Despite personal ties with Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, Sahni emphasized his commitment to the Mahagathbandhan. "Our dedication to this alliance is unwavering. While once BJP leaders sought our partnership, we refused to compromise, prioritizing societal rights above political deals," he declared.

Sahni alleged BJP's attempts to sow discord within the 'Mahagathbandhan' by spreading misinformation through media outlets. "The bond between Tejashwi Yadav and me is unbreakable," he affirmed.

The Election Commission of India has escalated preparations for the Bihar assembly elections, engaging over 200 booth-level agents in training in Delhi. The bipartisan contest features the NDA, led by JD(U) and BJP, against the Mahagathbandhan, comprising Congress, RJD, and left parties, with elections scheduled for later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

