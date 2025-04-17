BJP MP Defends Non-Muslim Inclusion in Waqf Boards Amid Supreme Court Queries

The Supreme Court's inquiry into non-Muslim involvement in Waqf Boards has sparked a spirited defense from BJP MP Jagdambika Pal. He asserts that Waqf Boards are statutory and administrative entities, not religious ones, thus permitting the inclusion of members from diverse communities. Pal, a former Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, highlighted previous court rulings supporting this stance, noting that Waqf Boards look after properties from a legal perspective.

Pal further elaborated that this issue had been addressed in past orders, where it was established that Waqf is not a religious institution but rather an organizational entity managing assets. This perspective allows for a diverse makeup of the board's membership without infringing on religious tenets. Concurrently, Pal sharply criticized West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, citing recent violence in Murshidabad and calling for the imposition of President's rule to restore order.

In contrast, the Supreme Court referenced the Hindu Charitable Endowments Act, suggesting governance by respective community members for religious bodies. Justice Viswanathan highlighted the complexity of registering Waqf-by-user properties, as many lack formal documentation, emphasizing the intricate nature of blending statutory regulation with religious heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)