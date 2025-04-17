Left Menu

JD(U) Targets Tejashwi Amidst Political Turmoil in Mahagathbandhan

JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar sharply criticized Tejashwi Yadav and Congress amidst growing tensions within the Mahagathbandhan alliance. As legal troubles surround RJD's Ritlal Yadav, questions arise about leadership and direction. Allegations and court surrenders marked a tumultuous phase, raising doubts about alliance stability.

In a striking political move, JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar took aim at RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and the Congress party over recent developments in the Mahagathbandhan alliance. The coalition, a part of the INDIA bloc, is attempting to unite against the BJP-led government.

Kumar pointed out the shifting dynamics, asserting that Congress, once a follower of Lalu Prasad Yadav, now finds itself in a role reversal with Tejashwi Yadav having to seek Congress support in Delhi. He questioned the intent behind a closed-door meeting under Tejashwi's leadership, implying a lack of direction within the alliance.

Simultaneously, legal issues cast a shadow as RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav surrendered to authorities amidst allegations of document forgery, extortion, and death threats. Amidst searches revealing significant evidence, Yadav and others now face serious charges, complicating the already delicate political landscape.

