Assam CM Criticizes Pakistan Army Chief’s Remarks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has criticized Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir's remarks about ideological differences between India and Pakistan. Sarma emphasizes the need to acknowledge differences and strengthen India's cultural values. Munir's comments highlight Pakistan's foundational Two-Nation Theory, urging diaspora in defense of national identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:08 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
  Country:
  India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reacted sharply to comments made by Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir. Sarma states it's time to 'acknowledge the reality' and move past aspirations for intimate relations with the neighboring nation.

The Chief Minister highlighted General Munir's remarks, stressing the ideological divide between the two countries, India and Pakistan. Munir's address to Pakistanis overseas underscored the fundamental differences in religion, customs, and ambitions, tying back to the Two-Nation Theory, the basis for Pakistan's formation in 1947.

According to Sarma, India's focus should be on strengthening the nation by upholding civilizational values, thus boosting the country's stature and influence. General Munir reiterated the importance of preserving Pakistan's identity and defending its sovereign ideals, urging resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

