Trump Accuses Harvard of Tax Abuse
President Donald Trump criticized Harvard University, alleging abuse of its tax-exempt status. He called the institution a 'disgrace' in a declaration to reporters, escalating tensions between his administration and the Ivy League school.
President Donald Trump intensified his ongoing dispute with Harvard University on Thursday, accusing the institution of exploiting its tax-exempt status.
In a statement to the press, Trump labeled Harvard a 'disgrace,' further straining relations between the government and the prestigious university.
These remarks came during a period of heightened scrutiny of Ivy League schools by Trump's administration.
