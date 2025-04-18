Left Menu

Trump Accuses Harvard of Tax Abuse

President Donald Trump criticized Harvard University, alleging abuse of its tax-exempt status. He called the institution a 'disgrace' in a declaration to reporters, escalating tensions between his administration and the Ivy League school.

Updated: 18-04-2025 02:22 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 02:22 IST
Trump Accuses Harvard of Tax Abuse
President Donald Trump intensified his ongoing dispute with Harvard University on Thursday, accusing the institution of exploiting its tax-exempt status.

In a statement to the press, Trump labeled Harvard a 'disgrace,' further straining relations between the government and the prestigious university.

These remarks came during a period of heightened scrutiny of Ivy League schools by Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

