US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Friday that the United States might abandon peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine if significant progress is not achieved imminently. The statement followed crucial discussions in Paris, where US, Ukrainian, and European officials outlined potential steps toward achieving peace.

The high-level discussions, the first of their kind since President Trump's inauguration, have not yet led to a comprehensive ceasefire. Rubio's remarks come amidst mounting concerns over European security and Trump's increasing proximity to Russia. While France and other nations host talks, Russian demands for halting Ukrainian mobilization and Western arms supplies remain non-negotiable for Ukraine.

Despite ongoing negotiations, Russia has continued its aggressive military actions in Ukraine, executing deadly missile and drone strikes in multiple cities. These attacks, including the recent violence in Sumy and Kharkiv, have resulted in numerous civilian casualties, intensifying the urgency for diplomatic resolution.

