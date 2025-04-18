US-Italy Tariff Talks: Strengthening Transatlantic Ties Amid Tensions

In Rome on Friday, US Vice President JD Vance held crucial discussions with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni on escalating tariff issues. This meeting followed their previous interaction at the Oval Office, where trade tensions with the EU were a significant topic of discussion.

The White House and Meloni's office issued a statement indicating a future visit to Italy by President Trump and raised the possibility of a broader US-Europe summit. Meloni, a key political figure in far-right European circles, seeks to leverage her relationship with the Trump administration to fortify EU-US ties during these turbulent trade times.

A bond market scare recently prompted Trump to scale back tariffs, but the underlying tensions remain. Vance emphasized the strength of US-Italy relations, even as broader geopolitical concerns like Russia-Ukraine negotiations were in play. The dynamic US-Italy dialogue represents an ongoing effort to navigate complex global economic landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)