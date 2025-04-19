High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran-US Nuclear Talks Resume in Rome

Iran and the United States are holding another round of consequential talks in Rome, focusing on Tehran's nuclear program. These negotiations, set against a backdrop of longstanding hostility between the nations, feature US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the helm.

This diplomatic engagement signals a potential shift in relations, as both nations seek to find common ground. The talks mark a crucial juncture following the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018, which disrupted mutual agreements concerning uranium enrichment and economic sanctions relief.

Tensions across the Middle East add layers of complexity, with the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and recent US actions in Yemen. Meanwhile, Iran is navigating internal pressures from its populace, including economic instability and social unrest, as its currency and domestic policies remain in the global spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)