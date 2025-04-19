Left Menu

Congress Condemns Killing of Hindu Leader Amid Growing Violence in Bangladesh

The Congress party decries the murder of Hindu leader Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Bangladesh, citing escalating threats to religious minorities. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh calls for India's diplomatic intervention to safeguard minority rights amid a worrying uptick in violence, including temple desecrations and attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 12:29 IST
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has vehemently condemned the "brutal killing" of Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a leading figure within the Hindu community in Dinajpur, Bangladesh. Describing the act as a disturbing reflection of the escalating insecurity facing religious minorities in the neighboring country, the party issued a strong statement on Saturday.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, in a post on social media platform X, spotlighted a troubling trend of violence, including temple desecrations and targeted attacks on minority communities. Ramesh urged the Indian government to take immediate diplomatic measures to address these concerns and to ensure justice for victims.

"We reassert our demand for the protection of the safety, dignity, and rights of religious minorities in Bangladesh," Ramesh declared. Meanwhile, local police confirmed the completion of Roy's post-mortem and promised action pending the report's findings. No formal case has yet been filed by the victim's family, who are currently engaged in funeral arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

