Iran and the U.S. are set to hold new nuclear talks in Rome, mediated by an Omani official, amid threats from President Trump and speculation about sanctions relief. Both nations are hopeful yet cautious, with Iran firmly sticking to its nuclear development as Israel considers potential strikes.

Rome's Diplomatic Stage: U.S. and Iran Revive Nuclear Talks Amid Global Tensions
Iran and the United States have scheduled fresh nuclear negotiations this Saturday in Rome, aiming to bridge a longstanding divide over Tehran's nuclear ambitions. The talks proceed under President Donald Trump's cautionary stance that military action could be forthcoming should diplomatic efforts fall short.

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, and Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, will conduct these discussions indirectly, facilitated by an Omani official. This initiative follows a constructive first round in Muscat, which concluded with a fleeting interaction between Araqchi and Witkoff.

As Iran maintains its nuclear program's peaceful intent, Tehran conveys readiness to negotiate curtailments in exchange for lifting sanctions, contingent on firm assurances from Washington. Observers are closely monitoring the developments, with Israel not dismissing potential military involvement.

