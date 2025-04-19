Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Worker Arrested for Local Leader's Death in Chhattisgarh

A BJP worker was arrested in Chhattisgarh after allegedly killing a local Congress leader in a vehicle collision following the panchayat elections. Tensions ran high as the victim’s family and Congress accused the act of being pre-planned due to political rivalry.

Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Worker Arrested for Local Leader's Death in Chhattisgarh
A BJP worker has been arrested following the death of a local Congress leader, Hemant Bhoyar, in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district. The incident, described by many as politically motivated, occurred when Purendra Kaushik allegedly rammed his car into a motorcycle carrying Bhoyar and his sister-in-law.

The tragic event unfolded on Friday evening near Dogri Guda village. Bhoyar, a prominent Youth Congress figure and village panchayat member, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, while his sister-in-law, Champi, survived with injuries.

Political tensions have flared in the region as Bhoyar's family and Congress supporters allege that the attack was pre-planned, following a panchayat election rivalry with Kaushik, who had contested and lost to Champi. Protests demanding justice have erupted, with accusations of political motives at the heart of this tragedy.

