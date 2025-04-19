Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Worker Arrested for Local Leader's Death in Chhattisgarh

A BJP worker has been arrested following the death of a local Congress leader, Hemant Bhoyar, in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district. The incident, described by many as politically motivated, occurred when Purendra Kaushik allegedly rammed his car into a motorcycle carrying Bhoyar and his sister-in-law.

The tragic event unfolded on Friday evening near Dogri Guda village. Bhoyar, a prominent Youth Congress figure and village panchayat member, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, while his sister-in-law, Champi, survived with injuries.

Political tensions have flared in the region as Bhoyar's family and Congress supporters allege that the attack was pre-planned, following a panchayat election rivalry with Kaushik, who had contested and lost to Champi. Protests demanding justice have erupted, with accusations of political motives at the heart of this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)