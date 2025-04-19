US-Vatican Tensions: Vance Meets Top Officials Amid Migration Crackdown

US Vice President JD Vance held a consequential meeting with the Vatican's No. 2 official on Saturday, amid ongoing tensions regarding the United States' approach to migration. The Vatican reiterated its good relations with the US but noted an 'exchange of opinions' concerning international conflicts, migrants, and prisoners.

During his visit, Vance, a recent Catholic convert, engaged with Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Gallagher at the Apostolic Palace. Notably, there was no direct meeting with Pope Francis, who remains focused on his recovery from pneumonia.

The Holy See emphasized its cautious approach towards the Trump administration's policies, particularly in light of the administration's stance on migrants and international aid cuts. While appreciating the commitment to religious freedom, the Vatican underscored the necessity of peaceful solutions to the conflicts raging in Ukraine and Gaza.

