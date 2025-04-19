Left Menu

US-Vatican Tensions: Vance Meets Top Officials Amid Migration Crackdown

US Vice President JD Vance's meeting with the Vatican's No. 2 official highlights growing tensions over US migration policies. The Vatican acknowledges 'an exchange of opinions' on global conflicts, migrants, and prisoners, affirming good relations but highlighting differences. Vance's Catholic faith and President Trump's policies were key discussion points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:04 IST
US-Vatican Tensions: Vance Meets Top Officials Amid Migration Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US Vice President JD Vance held a consequential meeting with the Vatican's No. 2 official on Saturday, amid ongoing tensions regarding the United States' approach to migration. The Vatican reiterated its good relations with the US but noted an 'exchange of opinions' concerning international conflicts, migrants, and prisoners.

During his visit, Vance, a recent Catholic convert, engaged with Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Gallagher at the Apostolic Palace. Notably, there was no direct meeting with Pope Francis, who remains focused on his recovery from pneumonia.

The Holy See emphasized its cautious approach towards the Trump administration's policies, particularly in light of the administration's stance on migrants and international aid cuts. While appreciating the commitment to religious freedom, the Vatican underscored the necessity of peaceful solutions to the conflicts raging in Ukraine and Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025