Political Showdown: YSRCP vs. NDA in Visakhapatnam

In a dramatic showdown, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of employing 'corrosive methods' to remove Visakhapatnam Mayor V Kumari, a BC woman, from her position.

Mayor Kumari was ousted after a no-confidence motion, supported by the NDA, secured 74 votes in a special council meeting. This move, Reddy argued, was undemocratic given the YSRCP's existing majority.

Reddy alleged misuse of police power, financial influence, and direct threats against Kumari, asserting that CCTV footage implicates TDP members in sabotaging YSRCP's efforts to retain power.

(With inputs from agencies.)