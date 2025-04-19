Left Menu

Political Showdown: YSRCP vs. NDA in Visakhapatnam

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized CM N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly using unethical methods to unseat Visakhapatnam Mayor V Kumari. Despite YSRCP's majority, an NDA-backed no-confidence motion ousted Kumari with 74 votes. Reddy condemned the move as undemocratic, citing misuse of power and threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:11 IST
In a dramatic showdown, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of employing 'corrosive methods' to remove Visakhapatnam Mayor V Kumari, a BC woman, from her position.

Mayor Kumari was ousted after a no-confidence motion, supported by the NDA, secured 74 votes in a special council meeting. This move, Reddy argued, was undemocratic given the YSRCP's existing majority.

Reddy alleged misuse of police power, financial influence, and direct threats against Kumari, asserting that CCTV footage implicates TDP members in sabotaging YSRCP's efforts to retain power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

