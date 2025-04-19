Candlelight Vigil Against NEET Sparks Controversy in Tamil Nadu

The opposition party AIADMK organized a candlelight vigil on Saturday across Tamil Nadu to commemorate medical aspirants who allegedly died by suicide related to NEET pressures. The protest saw participation from prominent AIADMK figures, including MLAs and former ministers, carried out by the party's Students Wing.

The demonstration comes amid ongoing criticism of the ruling DMK, which had pledged to abolish NEET during their 2021 election campaign. The AIADMK claims that the national exam continues to cause distress among students, with tragic consequences.

AIADMK's protest took place in key cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Ramanathapuram, and Cuddalore. Apart from the BJP, almost all political factions, including DMK and AIADMK, oppose NEET, urging Tamil Nadu's exclusion from its requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)