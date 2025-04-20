Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Fierce Debate Amidst Supreme Court Review

The Supreme Court has allocated seven days for the Centre to submit its response to petitions challenging the Waqf Amendment Act, ushering in a new wave of controversy across political lines. Kerala BJP president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, sharply criticized opposition parties for spreading 'propaganda and misinformation' about the bill, which is now law. Chandrasekhar emphasized that citizens, particularly those in Munambam, recognize who is truly working to solve their grievances versus those doing nothing.

'I think, unfortunately, some parties have created misinformation and propaganda around the (Waqf Amendment) Bill, and they have also gone to the Supreme Court to try and block the bill. Everybody in the country, including people in Munambam, knows who has really worked hard to solve their problems, who has brought the legislation and who, in turn, for the last 35 years, has done nothing for their problems,' Chandrasekhar stated to ANI. Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju noted that around 600 fishermen in the Munambam area began paying taxes for their land, only to have the Kerala Waqf Board claim the territory as Waqf property, igniting protests by the affected families.

Controversy further escalated as BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused the Supreme Court of 'inciting religious wars,' challenging its authority, and suggesting that the Parliament should be closed if the judiciary is to assume a legislative role. In response, the BJP 'completely rejected' and distanced itself from the remarks by MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma, as clarified by BJP National President JP Nadda. JP Nadda stated, 'The Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to do with the statements made by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the Chief Justice of the country. These are their personal statements, but the BJP neither agrees with nor supports such statements. The BJP completely rejects these statements.'

This internal dispute was met with external criticism from AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who condemned Dubey's comments as radical and threatening to the judiciary. Owaisi mockingly called the BJP 'tube lights' and questioned their knowledge of judicial processes, referencing Article 142, which empowers the Supreme Court to deliver complete justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)