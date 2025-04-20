High-Stakes Diplomacy: Modi and Vance Tackle Trade and Climate Concerns

In a high-stakes diplomatic dialogue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet US Vice-President JD Vance, with key issues on the table. The Congress party has underlined significant concerns, questioning whether Modi will address matters such as the deportation of Indian citizens from the US and the dismantling of the multilateral rules-based trading system anchored in the WTO.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted anxieties regarding the US's withdrawal from global agreements like the Paris Climate Change Agreement and the World Health Organization, both critical to India's interests in climate action and public health. Ramesh questioned the potential impacts on Indian students facing uncertainty and Indian farmers if further bilateral trade liberalization occurs.

With Vance's inaugural visit, which includes stops in Jaipur and Agra, expectations are high for fruitful discussions that aim to resolve current tensions, especially in light of recent tariff issues initiated by the US. As New Delhi and Washington negotiate a bilateral trade agreement, this visit is crucial for shaping the future of Indo-US relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)