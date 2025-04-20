Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Amritpal Singh's Extended Detention Sparks Controversy in Punjab

Amritpal Singh, a radical preacher and Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib, remains detained under the National Security Act as the Punjab government extends his imprisonment. His father accuses the government of politically motivated detention, highlighting Amritpal's emerging influence that threatens the current political landscape.

Updated: 20-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 19:56 IST
Jailed radical preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh remains at the center of a political storm as the Punjab government extends his detention under the National Security Act. His father, Tarsem Singh, has vehemently criticized the move, alleging it is an attempt to smother his son's growing influence in the political sphere.

Amritpal, currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail, was initially arrested in April 2023. Despite this, he managed to contest last year's Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate, securing a seat. His father claims the state's actions are politically charged, aimed at stifling Amritpal's burgeoning political career and his efforts to raise critical public issues.

Tarsem Singh has further alleged complicity between Punjab's state government and the central authorities in ensuring Amritpal's prolonged detention. Meanwhile, supporters of Amritpal's Akali Dal Waris Punjab De outfit criticize the government for failing to justify the imposed security threat, calling the detention a blot on democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

