JUI-F Declines Alliance with PTI: A Strategic Political Move

Pakistan's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has decided not to form an alliance with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The decision was announced following a central general council meeting, giving full authority to Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Despite not allying, JUI-F plans to engage with PTI on specific issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) party, a key player in the country's politico-religious landscape, has officially decided not to pursue an alliance with Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The decision emerged from an extensive central general council meeting held over two days, where party members deliberated on potential political alignments.

JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, now empowered with full authority, is expected to make a formal announcement soon. Meanwhile, the party has indicated it will maintain a selective engagement strategy with PTI, highlighting a need for issue-specific cooperation despite the lack of a formal alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

