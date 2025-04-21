JUI-F Declines Alliance with PTI: A Strategic Political Move

Pakistan's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) party, a key player in the country's politico-religious landscape, has officially decided not to pursue an alliance with Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The decision emerged from an extensive central general council meeting held over two days, where party members deliberated on potential political alignments.

JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, now empowered with full authority, is expected to make a formal announcement soon. Meanwhile, the party has indicated it will maintain a selective engagement strategy with PTI, highlighting a need for issue-specific cooperation despite the lack of a formal alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)