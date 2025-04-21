JUI-F Declines Alliance with PTI: A Strategic Political Move
Pakistan's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has decided not to form an alliance with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The decision was announced following a central general council meeting, giving full authority to Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Despite not allying, JUI-F plans to engage with PTI on specific issues.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) party, a key player in the country's politico-religious landscape, has officially decided not to pursue an alliance with Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
The decision emerged from an extensive central general council meeting held over two days, where party members deliberated on potential political alignments.
JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, now empowered with full authority, is expected to make a formal announcement soon. Meanwhile, the party has indicated it will maintain a selective engagement strategy with PTI, highlighting a need for issue-specific cooperation despite the lack of a formal alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Imran Khan's Secret Establishment Talks Amid Internal Rifts
PTI Leadership Rift Over Imran Khan's Jail Visit
Imran Khan's Sisters Stand Firm: A Protest of Determination Amidst Controversy
Imran Khan Ordered to Appear in Court Over Military HQ Attack
U.S.-El Salvador Deportation Dispute: Human Rights Concerns Amid Political Alliance