Bribery Scandal: Nadine Menendez Convicted for Role in Corruption Scheme

Nadine Menendez, spouse of former U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, was found guilty on Monday of accepting bribes in exchange for political favors involving Egypt and New Jersey businesses. She faced charges including bribery and conspiracy, and will be sentenced in June.

Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, was previously sentenced to 11 years in prison. Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky described the pair as 'partners in crime.' Their actions prioritized personal gain over public duty.

Prosecutors revealed collaborations between New Jersey businessman Wael Hana and Nadine Menendez, which facilitated meetings with Egyptian officials. Another businessman, Fred Daibes, also faced conviction. The case marks the first instance of a U.S. senator acting as a foreign agent.

