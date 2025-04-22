Left Menu

Bribery Scandal: Nadine Menendez Convicted for Role in Corruption Scheme

Nadine Menendez, wife of former U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, was convicted of accepting bribes to benefit Egypt and New Jersey businessmen. She was found guilty on all counts, and will be sentenced in June. Her husband, also convicted, resigned from the Senate and is serving an 11-year sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 01:47 IST
Nadine Menendez, spouse of former U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, was found guilty on Monday of accepting bribes in exchange for political favors involving Egypt and New Jersey businesses. She faced charges including bribery and conspiracy, and will be sentenced in June.

Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, was previously sentenced to 11 years in prison. Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky described the pair as 'partners in crime.' Their actions prioritized personal gain over public duty.

Prosecutors revealed collaborations between New Jersey businessman Wael Hana and Nadine Menendez, which facilitated meetings with Egyptian officials. Another businessman, Fred Daibes, also faced conviction. The case marks the first instance of a U.S. senator acting as a foreign agent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

