Manipur Ex-Chief Minister Condemns Deadly Pahalgam Attack: A Stand Against Terrorism

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, calling for a strong response. The attack, the deadliest since 2019, resulted in 26 fatalities. Singh extended condolences to the victims' families, emphasizing India's commitment to combat terrorism and ensure justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant stand against terrorism, Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has denounced the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Offering heartfelt condolences to the families of those lost, Singh asserted that perpetrators would face dire repercussions.

The brutal assault unfolded on Tuesday afternoon, casting a grim shadow over the region. It resulted in 26 tragic deaths, predominantly among tourists, marking the deadliest incident since the 2019 Pulwama attack. Among the victims were two foreigners and two locals, an official disclosed, though further information remains undisclosed.

The incident coincided with US Vice President J D Vance's visit to India and surged ahead of the tourist season. It was fervently addressed by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who underscored the magnitude and impact of the attack, stating it was unprecedented in recent memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

