Janasena Party Stands United Against Terrorism

The Janasena Party on Wednesday vehemently condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives. In response, party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced a statewide three-day mourning period.

During these solemn days, the party plans to hold candlelight vigils every evening throughout Andhra Pradesh, honoring the victims of the attack. Party flags will be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect and grief.

On Friday, human chains will be organized across the state, symbolizing protest against terrorism. These actions aim to express solidarity with the victims and highlight the Janasena Party's dedication to fostering peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)