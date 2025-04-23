Left Menu

Janasena Party Stands United Against Terrorism

The Janasena Party condemned a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, announced by party chief Pawan Kalyan. A three-day mourning with half-mast party flags and candlelight vigils across Andhra Pradesh was declared. Human chains will protest terrorism, emphasizing unity and commitment to peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:53 IST
Janasena Party Stands United Against Terrorism
  • Country:
  • India

The Janasena Party on Wednesday vehemently condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives. In response, party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced a statewide three-day mourning period.

During these solemn days, the party plans to hold candlelight vigils every evening throughout Andhra Pradesh, honoring the victims of the attack. Party flags will be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect and grief.

On Friday, human chains will be organized across the state, symbolizing protest against terrorism. These actions aim to express solidarity with the victims and highlight the Janasena Party's dedication to fostering peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025