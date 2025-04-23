Portugal's Strategic Defense Spending Leap Amidst NATO Pressure

Portugal is gearing up to activate the fiscal escape clause, aiming to channel funds into defense spending worth up to 1.5% of its GDP. This move positions Portugal as one of the first EU member states to take such an initiative amidst heightened pressure from NATO and the U.S.

With last year's defense spending at 1.55% of GDP, Portugal falls short of NATO's 2% target but has pledged to enhance future investments in military equipment and technology. In alignment, the European Commission proposes that members increase defense budgets annually for four years without facing usual fiscal penalties.

Despite Portugal's consistent budget surplus, the government has sought insights from its socialist opposition before deciding to proceed. Meanwhile, Spain and Italy exhibit varying stances on the escape clause, revealing a complex European defense spending landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)