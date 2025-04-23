Congress Demands Probe into Pahalgam Attack Security Lapses
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has called for an investigation into the security lapses following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, resulting in 26 deaths. He participated in a candle march in Bhopal, urging the Union government for strict action and accountability from key officials.
In the aftermath of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has urged the Union government to probe the security failures resulting in the tragedy. The incident claimed at least 26 lives, sparking a candlelight vigil in Bhopal led by Singh and other Congress leaders.
The attack occurred in a tourist hotspot, raising concerns about the adequacy of security measures. "The government must address these grave lapses seriously to prevent future incidents," Singh emphasized, urging comprehensive investigation and corrective action.
Furthermore, Singh insisted on accountability from Jammu and Kashmir's lieutenant governor and the Union home minister, demanding stringent actions against those responsible for security breaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
